MoPH LAUNCHES SELF-TESTING APP FOR COVID-19

The Ministry of Public Health has launched an application that will assist the nation in the fight against the coronavirus. This was revealed on Tuesday’s COVID 19 briefing where all the features and functions were explained.

The app can be accessed by the web address covid19.health.gov.gy.

One of the app’s functions is to provide management of the hotline service since it allows access to all the hotlines for every region. All of the calls will be recorded and analyzed by the MoPH staff in order for them to target the response against the disease.

The application also provides a self-check facility. All of the questions asked via the hotline will be available followed by a generated assessment of what to do next. All suspected cases are visible then forwarded to the health authorities for further action.

For those under isolation or in quarantine, the app provides a health check function that enables you to track the vitals of yourself and family members. Persons can indicate the symptoms and its severity they might be experiencing. High risk cases are generated directly to the MoPH for further action.

Another function of the application is to provide timely, relevant and accurate information to the general public. This includes updated statistics and also a feedback function that allows for suggestions on how the application can be improved.