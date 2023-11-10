MORE GUYANESE WOMEN AT THE DECISION-MAKING TABLE – RODRIGUES

Minister Susan Rodrigues recently highlighted a significant stride in gender equality within Guyana, noting the exponential increase in women occupying influential positions in decision-making processes. She expressed her satisfaction with this substantial progress, underscoring the enhanced representation of women in critical roles. Kerese Gonsalves’ report delves into the specifics of this achievement and its implications for gender parity in the country’s leadership and governance structures.
