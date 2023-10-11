MORE MEN SEEKING ASSISTANCE FROM HELP AND SHELTER

The Help and Shelter organization has observed an increasing number of male domestic violence victims coming forward to report incidents. In commending these men for challenging the gender stereotype associated with domestic violence, the Coordinator of the organization, Mark Collins, emphasizes that domestic abuse can affect anyone, regardless of race, age, sexual orientation, religion, or gender. Kerese Gonsalves provides further details in her report.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on