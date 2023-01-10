MORE SILENCE AT COI AS GECOM IT OFFICER EXERCISES CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS

The IT Officer of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Enrique Livan, appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (COI) on Monday to answer accusations that he changed figures on some of the Statements of Poll during the 2020 elections.

Livan has been at the center of controversy since the elections, with some alleging that he played a role in altering the results in favor of the ruling party.

During his appearance before the COI, Livan exercised his constitutional right to remain silent and declined to answer his questions. Like other opposition members, Livan refused to give testimony to the Commission, exercising his right enshrined in Section 144 of the Constitution not to implicate himself.

The COI, established by President Irfaan Ali, has been plagued by controversy and accusations of bias. Its credibility has been called into question by some, who argue that it is being used as a political tool to target opponents of the government.

Despite the ongoing debate surrounding the COI, it remains an essential mechanism for holding those in positions of power accountable and ensuring transparency in the electoral process. It must be allowed to carry out its work free from political interference. Here is more from Shemar Alleyne

