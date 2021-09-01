More than 3,412 adolescents vaccinated against COVID-19

Almost a week after the launch of Government’s countrywide COVID-19 vaccination campaign for adolescents, some 3,412 children, ages 12-17 have been vaccinated against the deadly disease.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, on Wednesday commended parents for allowing their children to take the vaccine.“I want to encourage people to make use of this opportunity. Come out and get your vaccine so that you can get protected. We have had, yesterday we were at two sites, one on the East Coast at Bladen Hall and one also on the East Bank at Diamond, and I think we had a very successful day yesterday because at Diamond we got 538 students, who got their vaccines and at Bladen Hall it was 697 students who got their vaccines,” Minister Anthony disclosed.

Earlier Wednesday students at Queen’s College, Bishop’s High and other schools in close proximity received vaccines. Vaccination teams will head to Region Three on Thursday.“We are going to be at six schools. So, we are going to be at the West Demerara Secondary School, the Patentia Secondary School, Vreed-en-Hoop, L’ Aventure School, we are also going to be at Leonora and the Saraswati Vidya Niketan (SVN).”

Minister Anthony reminded the public that the US FDA approved Pfizer vaccine is for adolescents only. Older children must walk with identification, along with a consent letter from their parents before being vaccinated.

Meanwhile, so far 315,279 persons or 61.5 per cent of the country’s adult population have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 162,806 persons or 31.7 per cent adults have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.