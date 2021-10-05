More than 600,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered locall

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, has announced that more than 608,830 doses of the Covid vaccines have been administered to date.The Minister was speaking during Monday’s COVID-19 update.

Of this number, 361, 626 adults have received their first dose of the vaccine. This represents approximately 70.5 per cent of the adult population.

Some 209, 506 persons have received their second doses which is approximately 57.9 per cent of the adult population.

To date, for the adolescent population, 24, 939 first doses of the Pfizer vaccines have been administered, accounting for approximately 34.2 per cent of the population. For second dose 12, 762 were administered, which is about 17.5 per cent of that age category.

Meanwhile, Minister Anthony said the vaccination drive-through hosted, Sunday on the tarmac of the National Cultural Centre, was a success.

“So yesterday we had about 1,244 persons who got vaccinated, I think it’s the first time you’re using the Cultural Centre site. And I think it was a tremendous success. A lot of people got through. We had a steady flow of vehicles. And we were very pleased with the results. We are planning, perhaps in the future to also reuse the site. Since we had, we found that it was very convenient both for vehicles to come there and also for people to stop off and walk in,” the Minister said.

He noted that over the last 24 hours, there were 106 new Covid cases, taking the number of active cases to 4,106.

“And again, Region Four and Region Three are the areas where we have the most active cases. We’ve seen a steady increase in Region Two as well and we have seen an increase in Region Seven and Region 10. So, these are areas that we are on the lookout for. And with the increase in cases, we are also seeing correspondingly hospital hospitalisation in these different regions.”

Dr. Anthony said there are 119 persons in hospital, with 83 persons at the Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal. Thirty-one are in the Intensive Care Unit.

There have also been nine maternal cases, six of which are at the Liliendaal facility and the other three at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The other 33 persons of the 119 persons are in various institutions across the country.