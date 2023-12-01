MOST COMMON CASE OF TRAFFICKING IN GUYANA IS PROSTITUTION -PERSAUD



On Wednesday, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security conducted an awareness session at the University of Guyana’s Turkeyen Campus, focusing on countering Trafficking in Persons (TIP). An Investigator from the Investigations Department of the Ministry revealed that the most prevalent form of trafficking in Guyana is related to prostitution. This session aimed to educate and inform students about the realities of human trafficking, its manifestations in Guyana, and the measures being taken to combat it. Kerese Gonsalves provides a detailed report on the session.

Like this: Like Loading...