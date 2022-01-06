Mother and 6-yr-old daughter die after being pinned under collapsed house at Bonasika’

Seematie Chandra called ‘Nanda’, and her six-year-old daughter Christine Sookdeo called ‘Pretty’ lost their lives after the house they lived in collapsed, pinning them in the process.

Reports are that the mother and daughter were under the house feeding puppies when the house collapsed.

The deceased woman, Seematie Chandra and her daughter Christine resided at the said address with two other children and her 45-year-old husband, Tulsieram Sookdeo, who is also a farmer.

According to the grieving husband, Tulsieram, he left home on Wednesday, January 5 at about 15:50 hrs to go and burn bushes on another plot of land two lots away.

At the time, his wife and children were at home. Shortly after he received information from a neighbour that his house collapsed and fell and that his wife and daughter, who were under the house feeding the puppies, were pinned under the house beams.

As a result, he hurriedly went home, where he found his wife and daughter pinned beneath the collapsed house.

With assistance from villagers, the bodies were removed and transported via boat to Parika Hubu Stelling, where the bodies were checked by the Police for marks of violence. Blood was seen coming from the mouth and nose of both deceased (mother and daughter).

The bodies were further transported to Leonora Cottage Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty. On completion, the bodies were then escorted to Ezekiel funeral home, where they await Post Mortem Examination.