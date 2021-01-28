Mother hit to head with gun, daughter robbed of cash, phone after attending Church

A 25-year-female was robbed of cash and her cellular phone while her mom was dealt a blow to her head with a gun by a lone bandit while the women were returning to their home after attending a church service on Wednesday (yesterday).



Ann Mc Donald and her mother of Ruimzeight, West Coast Demerara (WCD) were allegedly robbed of $60,000 in cash and a black Samsung J7 cellular phone worth $80,000 after exiting a minibus.

HGP Nightly News understands that the armed robbery took place around 19:30h at “Concrete Strip, Ruimzeight, WCD.

Reports are that the women used a minibus to leave their church’s location and return to their village. While at the Ruimzeight Public Road, WCD, the 25-year-old female took out her cellular phone to use its flashlight so that they could see the path on which they were walking at “Concrete Strip”.

Mc Donald’s mother was trailing behind her and when she turned around she noticed a male behind them.

He quickly pulled out a hand gun and pointed it in the direction of the two (2) women while ordering them to remain quiet as he allegedly relieved them of the cash and cellular phone.

According to the 25-year-old, while the suspect was in the process of executing the robbery, he used his weapon to deal a blow to her mother’s head. He then made good his escape in a Silver/Grey Fielder wagon car in the Northern direction.

Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.