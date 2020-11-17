Mother of 2 dead after complaining of headache, collapsing on roadway

A 22-year-old mother of two (2) is now dead after she reportedly complained of a severe headache while en route to purchase groceries and dropped to the ground, frothing from her mouth, then ended up motionless.

The deceased has been identified as Vanessa Davis, a housewife of Golden City Backdam, Baramita, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima- Waini).

According to Davis’ 21-year-old reputed husband, Tishon Thomas, a gold miner, he left home on Sunday morning for work and returned home around 17:00h. He along with Davis and their six (6) year-old child and eight (8) month old baby left their home to purchase groceries.

He told the cops that while they were on their journey, Davis complained of having a severe headache and then shortly after she told him she was experiencing “shortness of breath” before she collapsed on the roadway and began to froth from her mouth.

Thomas stated that a relative in the area rushed to pick up Davis from the ground and they realised she was “motionless.”

According to a police statement, the reputed husband told investigators that he then left to seek transportation to take his wife to the hospital.

On Monday morning, he reported the matter to the Baramita Police Station and Davis was escorted to the Baramita Health Centre where she was pronounced dead by the resident Medex.

Her body is to be stored at the Port Kaituma Mortuary until a Post Mortem Examination (PME) is conducted.

Meanwhile, investigations into the woman’s death continue.