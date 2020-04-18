Mother of Ithaca woman killed by partner in stable condition

-assailant also in stable condition after attempting suicide, under police guard

56 year old Debra Anibal who was brutally stabbed on Thursday by her son in law during attempts to save her daughter’s life is currently hospitalized at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, Berbice, and is said to be in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, the suspect, who had attempted to take his life moments after knifing the mother of his children to death .by using the same weapon to inflict multiple stab wounds about his body, is also in a stable condition and under police guard at the same medical facility.

According to the police, the suspect fathered two children with his now dead reputed wife, 21-year-old , Vanessa Benjamin, a custodian , and hails from the #30 Village, West Coast Berbice, (WCB).

He murdered the woman on Thursday around 17:20h after visiting her Ithaca, West Bank Berbice (WBB), home.

Reports are that the 24-year-old suspect and Benjamin had separated a while ago, but yesterday afternoon he turned up at the house which the woman shared with her mother and two children, and an argument ensued.

Shortly after, the row escalated and the woman’s reputed husband attacked her while she was in her yard. He then allegedly stabbed Benjamin about her body over 20 times with a knife.

Anibal, who witnessed the verbal spat between the estranged couple, rushed to her daughter’ s rescue when the altercation became physical but by the time she reached her daughter’s side, the young mother of two had already been repeatedly stabbed and collapsed unto the ground.

The suspect then turned his attention towards his mother-in-law and dealt her several stabs about her body which resulted in a bleeding Anibal falling to the ground near her daughter’s body.

Moments after, in an attempt to take his life, the labourer then turned the weapon on himself; he dealt several stabs about his own body and also collapsed near the two women.

However, by this time, neighbours had already summoned the police and rushed to aid the injured females. The police arrived at the scene shortly after and Benjamin, Anibal and the suspect were all taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital, Berbice.

Benjamin was pronounced dead on arrival. Her mother was treated then transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital for further medical treatment in light of the severity of her stab wounds.

According to the police, the suspect was also transferred from the Fort Wellington Hospital to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he continues to receive medical attention for his self-imposed injuries.

Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.

