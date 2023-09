Ruthan Ward, a mother of three, was found dead at Craig, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Saturday.

HGP Nightly News understands that the discovery was made at about 23:45h, and no marks of violence were seen on the visible parts of the woman’s body.

While the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are unclear, it is alleged that she drowned. However, the Police are awaiting a post-mortem examination (PME) to determine the cause of death.

