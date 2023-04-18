MOTHER SERVING 98 YEARS FOR KILLING CHILDREN APPEALS JAIL SENTENCE

Hofosawa Rutherford, a 30-year-old woman, was sentenced to 98 years in jail after being found guilty of feeding her two young children rat poison. It has been reported that Rutherford has filed an appeal against her sentence. Tiana Cole has more on this story, including the reasons behind Rutherford’s appeal and what it means for the case going forward.
