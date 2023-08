A mother and one of her sons met their demise on Tuesday morning after a fire swept through their Good Hope, Essequibo house.

Dead are Sasha La Cruz and her son, Isha Wilson.

According to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), it was alerted of the fire at about 05:20h.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the building was already engulfed in flames.

Despite firefighters’ best efforts, the building was destroyed by the fire. Investigations are ongoing.

