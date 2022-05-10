Mothers Day Gone Wrong- Son Stabbed by Mother during argument

Region 7 police were investigating a stabbing incident that involved a mother and son Sunday night.

21 year old Keshan Blackman, of Lot 31 Fifth Avenue, Bartica was reportedly stabbed by his mother on Sunday- Mother’s Day. The woman remains in police custody.

Investigations revealed that the victim and his 49-year-old mother had an argument and during the argument she held a knife and a cutlass in her hands. In the process, it is alleged that “he ran into her and received a stab to his right side abdomen”.

He was rushed to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who referred him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for further medical attention. His condition is listed as critical.