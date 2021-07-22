Motorcycle bandits rob, assault 63-year-old man

A 63-year-old man was the victim of an armed robbery on Tuesday at Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown, police said.

The robbery occurred around 6:10 a.m.

Police said the victim was on his way home when he was attacked by four bandits who rode up alongside him on two blue motorcycles.

Two of the bandits were reportedly armed with handguns.

Police said the pillion riders dismounted their respective motorcycles and held the victim at gunpoint but he resisted.

As a result, police said one of the bandits lashed the victim in his face with a gun and discharged a shot in the air. The victim sustained minor injuries.

The bandits then took, from the victim, $4,500 cash, one white Samsung tablet valued at $45,000, a Blu cellphone valued at $25,000, and several documents, police said.