Motorcyclist, 18, succumbs to injuries in Enmore accident

Joshua Woodrosse, an 18-year-old resident of One Mile Extensión, Linden, succumbed on Tuesday while undergoing medical treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital for injuries he received in an accident at Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) the previous day.

The accident occurred at about 10:30h on Monday on Enmore Public Road.

It involved minibus BWW 2571, driven by Rajesh Rajnauth, a 48-year-old resident of Soesdyke and minibus BAD 5584, driven by Pram Rampersaud, a 39-year-old driver from Enmore, and a motorcycle (registration number unknown) driven by Woodrosse.

Reports are that minibus BWW 2571 was proceeding east along the northern side of Enmore Public Road at an alleged fast rate of speed while the motorcyclist was proceeding west along the southern side of the road.

As both vehicles approached each other, minibus BWW 2571 swerved south into the motorcycle’s path, causing Woodrosse to lose control and collide with the back of the minibus.

The bike further collided with the right-side bumper of minibus BAD 5584, which was proceeding west on the road.

As a result of the collision, the teen motorcyclist fell on the roadway and received injuries on his body.

He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where a doctor examined him.

The motorcyclist suffered from internal bleeding and was admitted as a patient in the Critical Bay at the hospital without regaining consciousness.

The body is at GPH’s mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME). The driver of minibus BWW 2571 was arrested and placed in custody as investigations continue.

