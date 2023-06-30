Motorcyclist, 20, killed in Mandela Avenue accident

Joshua Blackin, 20, of Lot 568 Toucan Drive, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, died following an accident on Mandela Avenue near Space Gym 2.0 on Thursday night.

According to the Police, the accident occurred at about 20:00h and involved motorcycle CL 9706 driven by Blackin with 18-year-old Natasha Mc Kenzie as the pillion rider and motor car PNN 9458.

Reports are that motor car PNN 9458, driven by Marvin Williams, was proceeding north along the western drive lane of the road when he observed the motorcycle start to skid on its side from the eastern drive lane.

As a result, the motorcycle collided with the car and Blackin and Mc Kenzie fell off and landed on the roadway, where they received injuries to their bodies.

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) were summoned, and Blackin was pronounced dead on the scene.

The pillion rider was picked up by EMTs in a conscious condition and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was treated and sent away.

The Police said that a notice of intended prosecution was served on the motor car driver, despite no alcohol being found in his system.

