Motorcyclist, 30, dies in Garnett Street accident

A 30-year-old motorcyclist lost his life on Sunday after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a parked van along Garnett Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

Dead is Albert Alwin Headley of Lot 11 Henry Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown. The accident occurred at about 06:20h.

Police reported that motorcycle CM 462, driven by Headley, was proceeding west along Garnett Street at a fast rate when he lost control.

As a result, he collided with the right-side rear portion of motor van GAE 6248, which was parked facing west on the southern side of Garnett Street.

Due to the collision, Headley was flung some distance into the air and onto the roadway, where he received injuries to his head and on his body.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The body is at the Memorial Gardens Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

