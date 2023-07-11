Motorcyclist, 53, killed in No. 72 Miles Kaburie crash

A 53-year-old man is now dead after he was involved in an accident at Number 72 Miles, Kaburie Village, on Monday.

Dead is Leroy Richards, a security guard of Number 72 Kaburie village.

The accident occurred at about 18:30, and at the time, Richards was riding motorcycle CK 4766.

In a statement, the Police said that an unregistered motorcycle driven by 18-year-old Maric Hendricks at a fast rate lost control and collided head-on with Richards’ motorcycle.

As a result of the collision, both motorcyclists fell onto the roadway and received injuries to their heads and bodies.

They were picked up by public-spirited citizens in an unconscious condition and conveyed to the Bartica Regional Hospital, where Richards was pronounced dead on arrival.

Hendricks was treated for a fractured skull and then referred to George Public Hospital, where he was admitted to the male surgical ward for a fractured skull. His condition is regarded as serious. Investigations are in progress.

Like this: Like Loading...