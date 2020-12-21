Motorcyclist dead, another motorcyclist in critical condition after “head on collision”

A 27-year-old motorcyclist is now dead after sustaining several injuries about his body when he allegedly slammed into another motorcycle while overtaking a car early Sunday (last) evening on the New Amsterdam, Berbice, roadway.

The dead man has been identified as Jamal Joseph of Tucber Park, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

At the time of the fatal accident, Joseph is said to have not been wearing a helmet.

HGP Nightly News understands that the other motorcyclist, 39-year Keith Noble of Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, is unconscious and in a critical condition at the hospital after suffering injuries to his head and body.

Meanwhile, Noble’s pillion rider, Sherlan Ceasar, of Savannah Park, Berbice, is said to be receiving medical treatment for minor injuries.

The accident took place around 18:00h on Sunday at Republic Road and Pitt Street, New Amsterdam and involved Joseph’s motorcycle (CK 1731), Noble’s motorbike (CK 2765) and a motor car that was being driven by a 22-year-old female of Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice.

Police are investigating a Fatal Accident which occurred on 2020/12/20 about 18:00hrs on Republic Road and Pitt Street, New Amsterdam involving a motor car and two motorcycles leaving one motor cyclist (Jamal Joseph) dead and the other (Keil Noble) critical.

The female driver told the cops that she was proceeding North along the Western side of the above-mentioned roadway when Joseph’s motorcycle (CK 1731), which was proceeding in the same direction behind her vehicle, overtook her on the Eastern side and ended up in the path of Noble’s motorbike (CK 2765).

Noble and his pillion rider had been proceeding South along the Eastern drive lane at that time and the two motorcycles “collided head on.”

According to a police statement, as a result of the collision, Noble lost control of his motorcycle (CK 2765) and slammed into the center front portion of the woman’s motor car and both motorcyclists along with Ceasar (Noble’s pillion rider) fell onto the road surface where the three received injuries about their bodies.

“They were subsequently picked up in an unconscious state by public spirited citizens and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where they were seen and examined by doctors on duty. The driver of motorcycle # CK 1731 (Joseph) succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment and driver and pillion rider of motorcycle # CK 2763 (Noble and Ceasar) were admitted patients in the Accident and Emergency Unit with the driver suffering from head and other injuries about his body.”