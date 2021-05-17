Motorcyclist dead, another suffering head injuries following collision with motorbikes

A 20-year-old male motorcyclist is now dead while another male motorcyclist is hospitalized with serious injuries about his head and body after their motorbikes collided at Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, on Sunday (yesterday).

The dead man has been identified as Calvin Peters of East Ruimveldt Squatting Area while the badly injured motorcyclist was identified as Shemar Pratt.

HGP Nightly News understands that the fatal accident occurred around 17:00h yesterday (Sunday).

Reports are that on the date and time in question, Peters was proceeding South along the Eastern side of the Nelson Mandela Avenue and while in the vicinity of the Multilateral Secondary School, he brought his motorbike to a halt in the centre of the said driving lane.

According to a police statement, Peters’ action resulted in him being in the path of Pratt’s motorcycle which was said to have been proceeding in the said direction.

“Pratt subsequently collided with the rear right side portion of the stationary motor cycle. As a result of the collision both riders fell to the road surface where they received injuries about their bodies. They were then picked up in a semi-conscious state by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where Calvin Peters was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and pronounced dead on arrival.”

Shemar Pratt was also seen and examined by a doctor on duty and treated for head injuries and lacerations about the body.

His condition is deemed stable.

“Accident area was checked for the motorcycles but none was seen. Further investigations are ongoing.”