Motorcyclist dead, female pillion rider injured after colliding into motor pickup

A 36-year-old motorcyclist is now dead while his female pillion rider is hospitalised with injuries after the man allegedly overtook a car along the Soesdyke/ Linden Highway and ended up in the path of a motor pickup.

The deceased has been identified as Dayle Jordan of La Retraite, West Bank Demerara (WBD) and his female companion who had been on the motorbike at the time of the tragedy is said to be a 29-year-old residing in the same area as Jordan.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the driver of the motor truck was “breathalysed and was found to be above the legal limit of alcohol intake with .77% and .70% micrograms.”

The fatal accident took place around 23:30h on Friday (yesterday) along the Yarrowkabra Public Road, Soesdyke/Linden Highway and involved the motor pickup which was being driven by a 51-year-old resident of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Reports are that the vehicle was proceeding North along the Western side of the above-mentioned roadway when the motorbike which Jordan and his female pillion rider were on, allegedly overtook a car and landed in the path of the motor pickup, resulting in the collision.

Jordan and the injured woman were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on arrival and the female was admitted as a patient.





The driver of the motor truck is in custody assisting with the investigation.