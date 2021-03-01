Motorcyclist dies after being struck down by minibus, dragged several feet on roadway

A 45-year-old motorcyclist is now dead after he was allegedly struck off his motorcycle (#CK 3573) by a minibus that had been in the process of overtaking another vehicle along the No. 29 Village Public Road, West Coast Berbice (WCB) on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Okechi Farley of Lot 5 Moor Park, WCB.

HGP Nightly News understands that the fatal accident took place around 14:40h and involved a minibus (# BX 3321) which was being driven by a Huntley village, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD) resident.

Reports are that the driver of the minibus (# bx 3321) was proceeding West along the Southern driving lane of the No. 29 Public Road, WCB, at a fast rate of speed when he overtook another minibus and collided with the motorcycle (# CK 3573) that had been proceeding in the Eastern direction on the Northern drive lane of the said public road.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), as a result of the collision, the 45 year-old motor cyclist fell onto the road’s surface “and was dragged several feet on the Northern parapet of the said road and came to a stop at a lamp post.”

“The driver of the minibus, along with three (3) unnamed passengers, were taken to Fort Wellington Hospital and later transferred to New Amsterdam Public Hospital. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on arrival at the Fort Wellington Hospital. The scene of the accident was canvassed for Close Circuit Television (CCTV) but none was seen.

Investigations continue.