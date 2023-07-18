Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole at Wales 

Immanuel Lamazon, of Lot 137 Independence Street, La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD), died Monday night after crashing into a utility pole before ending up in a nearby trench at Wales Public Road.

The Guyana Police Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), in a statement, said that the accident occurred at about 21:00h. At the time of the accident, Lamazon was riding motorcycle CM 3130.

He was employed as a Security Guard at Elite Security Service.

Reports are that Lamazon was proceeding north along the western side of the Wales Public Road at an alleged fast rate when he lost control of the bike, collided with a light pole, and ended up in a trench alongside the road.

He was picked up by public-spirited citizens and the Police and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor.

His body was escorted to the Ezekiel Funeral Home for storage, awaiting a Post-Mortem Examination (PME). Investigations are ongoing.

Like this: Like Loading...