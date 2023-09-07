Motorcyclist dies in accident after jumping traffic light at North Road and Camp Street

A motorcyclist, who is yet to be identified, died Wednesday night after he jumped the traffic light at the intersection of North Road and Camp Street, Georgetown and collided with motor car PNN 7200.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) said the accident occurred at about 01:10h. An investigation revealed that the motorcyclist was proceeding west along North Road at a fast rate, and when he approached the intersection, the traffic light was flashing red in his direction.

Despite the red traffic light, Police said the motorcyclist failed to stop and collided with the left front portion of the car, which was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane of Camp Street.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist was flung some distance, ending up near a concrete fence on the western pavement, where he sustained injuries to his head and body.

The motorcyclist was picked up by a Police Patrol in an unconscious condition and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention.

The body is at the hospital’s Mortuary, waiting to be identified. The car driver is in Police custody, assisting with the investigation.

