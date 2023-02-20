Motorcyclist dies in Vlissengen Road crash

An accident in the wee hours of Monday on Vlissengen Road has claimed the life of 21-year-old Anthony Pierre of West Ruimveldt Estate Scheme.

The incident occurred at about 00:20h.

Reports are that the 21-year-old man was riding motorcycle CK 7223 on the Vlissengen Road in the vicinity of the Botanical Gardens at an alleged fast rate of speed when he lost control and collided with a utility pole.

As a result, he was flung a short distance, sustaining several injuries to his head and about his body.

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) who responded to the incident pronounced 21-year-old Pierre dead at the scene.

The man’s body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Mortuary, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Like this: Like Loading...