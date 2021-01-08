Motorcyclist hospitalised after car slams into bike following “U-Turn”

A 42-year-old motorcyclist is now nursing injuries about his body after a car (PRR 8473) allegedly drove into his path while completing a “U-turn” and ended up in a head on collision with the motorbike (CK 4164).

The injured man has been identified as Dwayne Rose of Race Course, Springlands, Corentyne, Berbice.

HGP Nightly News understands that the serious accident occurred on Thursday (yesterday) along the Springlands Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice and involved a

motorcar (PRR 8473) which was being driven by a 42-year-old male of Sahadat Street, Corriverton, Berbice.

Reports are that around 15:50h on the day in question, Rose was proceeding South along the Eastern driving lane, at a normal rate of speed, while the motorcar (PRR 8473) was travelling in the opposite direction on the Western driving lane, also at a normal rate of speed.

The 42-year-old driver of the car (PRR 8473) is said to have then made a U-Turn from West to East on the Springlands Public Road which resulted in the vehicle landing in the path of Rose’s motorcycle (CK 4164).

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the motorcyclist tried to prevent a collision and swerved to the left but despite Rose’s effort, the front of his motorbike collided with the left front portion of the car (PRR 8473) on the Eastern driving lane.

“As a result of the impact the motor cyclist fell onto the road surface where he sustained injuries about his body. He was picked up in a conscious condition by public spirited citizens and taken to Skeldon Public Hospital, where he was examined by a doctor on duty, then transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. He was further seen and examined by a doctor who admitted him a patient of the said institution.”

The driver of the motorcar (PRR 8473) is currently in police custody assisting with the investigation.