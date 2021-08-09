Motorcyclist hospitalised following Homestretch Avenue collision

Police are investigating an accident that took place at the intersection of Vlissengen Road and Homestretch Avenue between a motorcar and motorcycle. Inquires revealed that motorcar HC6696 owned and driven by Charles James was proceeding north along the western driveway on Vlissengen Road while motorcycle CK8118 owned and driven by Wayne Higgins age 50yrs was proceeding west on the southern drive lane of Homestretch Avenue.

According to the police, at the intersection, James approached a flashing amber light while Higgins met a flashing red on the traffic light.

As both men proceeded in their respective directions,the driver of the motorcar proceeded to negotiate a right turn east onto Homestretch Avenue and in the process of doing such he ended up into the path of the motorcycle.

The front of the motorcycle came into contact with the right side portion of the car and as a result of the collision the cyclist fell onto the road surface where he received injuries to his body.

He was picked up in a conscious state by Emergency Medical Technicians and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and treated for a fractured left leg and chest pain. He has since been admitted as a patient for observation.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the motorcar which revealed he had .000% BAC. He is in custody assisting with the investigation.