Motorcyclist hospitalised with fractured hip after being hit by car

A 24-year-old motorcyclist is now suffering from a fractured hip after he was allegedly struck by a motor car that “made a sudden turn” and eventually slammed into him despite his efforts to avoid a collision.

The accident took place on Sunday around 12:20h along the Chesney Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice and the injured man has been identified as Keon Joseph of Winkle Road, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Meanwhile, the female driver of the motor car is said to be a 44-year-old resident of Susannah Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The driver told the cops that her vehicle was stationary on the Northern side of the Chesney Public Road, facing East, when she put on her right side indicator and looked into her rear view mirror to ensure that the road was clear before she proceeded to turn from North to South.

However, the woman stated that while in the process of turning on the above-mentioned roadway, she “felt an impact” on the right side of her car.

Meanwhile, Joseph, who was riding his motorcycle (CF 9205) told investigators that

He had been proceeding East along the Northern drive lane when he observed the motor car make “a sudden turn” into his path at a short distance away.

The motorcyclist claimed that upon seeing this, he tried to “pull further South to avoid a collision” but despite his effort, the right side front of the said car collided with the front portion of his motor cycle (CF 9205).

According to a police release, as a result of the collision, Joseph lost control of his motorbike, which toppled and he fell onto the road surface where he received injuries about his body.

“He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital, where he was seen and examined by the doctor on duty and later transferred to the New Amsterdam Public hospital where he was further seen and examined by a doctor who admitted him, suffering from a fractured hip, his condition is regarded as stable.”

The police added that the female driver of the car involved in the accident has been arrested and is currently in police custody assisting with the investigation.