MOTORCYCLIST IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER CRASHING INTO ROAD BARRIER

A laborer is in critical condition following a severe motorcycle accident on Tuesday evening on the Paradise Public Road, East Coast Demerara. After losing control of his motorcycle, he slammed into a road barrier, resulting in significant injuries. Tiana Cole will provide more details on this serious incident in the following report.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on