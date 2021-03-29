Motorcyclist killed after lorry driver fails to stop at corner, slams into motorbike

A 31-year-old motorcyclist is now dead after the driver of a motor lorry (#GSS 5634) slammed into his motorbike (#CH 3066) today and resulted in the now dead man suffering multiple injuries about his body and head.

The deceased has been identified as Leon Singh of Enmore, ECD, while the motor lorry (#GSS 5634) that was involved in the accident was being driven at that time by its owner who hails from Bachelor’s Adventure, ECD.

HGP Nightly News understands that the accident occurred around 09:30h on Monday (today).

Reports are that the motor lorry (#GSS 5634) was proceeding North on the Western side of the Melanie Access Road when its driver failed to stop at the corner and continued further North onto Melanie Public Road into the path of motor cycle (# CH 3066).

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), at that time, the motorbike (#CH 3066) had been proceeding West on the Western lane of the Melanie Public Road.

“The front of the motor cycle collided into the right side front of motor lorry (# GSS 5634). As a result of the collision the motor cyclist fell onto the road surface where he received injuries to his head and about his body. He was picked up by bystanders in an unconscious condition and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty but died while receiving treatment at the said institution.”

The cops noted that a notice of intended prosecution has been served and that the 43-year-old driver is in custody as investigations continue.