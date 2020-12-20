Motorcyclist killed after slamming into cow on roadway

A 22-year-old motorcyclist is now dead after he collided with a “brown spotted cow” on the roadway and received several injuries about his body late Saturday (last) night.

The deceased has been identified as Akram Hack, a construction worker of Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice.

A police statement noted that the owner of the cow involved in the accident is yet to be located.

Reports are that around 23:00h on Saturday, Hack was traversing the Crabwood Creek Public Road, on his motorcycle when he slammed into the brown spotted cow.

This resulted in him falling from the motorbike unto the road surface where he received injuries about his body.

He was subsequently picked up in an unconscious condition by police ranks and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was seen by a doctor on duty who treated him for the injuries received.

“He was later transferred to the new Amsterdam Public Hospital but was pronounced dead at the Port Mourant Public Hospital by a doctor on duty at 01:50hrs on 2020-12-20 (this morning). The body is presently at Ramo Funeral Home awaiting Post Mortem Examination. Enquiries in progress,” the police statement added.