Motorcyclist killed in accident at Cornelia Ida

An accident on the Cornelia Ida Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD) on Saturday has claimed the life of Andrew Alli, a 51-year-old motorcyclist of Anna Catherina.

According to the Police, the accident occurred at about 11:20h and involved motor lorry GYY 6979 with trailer TAD 81 and the motorcycle driven by Alli.

Reports are that Alli was proceeding east along the northern side of the road on his motorcycle when he made a turn and collided with the left side of the trailer, which was heading west along the southern side of the road.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist fell onto the roadway and sustained injuries to his body. He was picked up in a conscious condition and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he died while receiving medical attention at about 12:55h.

The body was escorted to the Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME). The lorry driver is in custody as further investigations are in progress.

