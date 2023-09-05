Motorcyclist killed in Berbice accident

Ajay Ramchand, a 43-year-old motorcyclist, met his demise on Tuesday following an accident on the Kendall Public Road in East Berbice Corentyne.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) said the accident occurred at about 09:45h and involved motor lorry GAC 9627, driven by Leroy Jacobs and motorcycle CK 5854, ridden by Ramchand of Lot 29 ‘E’ Ramphal Street, Nigg Settlement, Corentyne Berbice.

According to the Police, the lorry was proceeding east along the northern drive lane of the public road at a rate when motorcycle CK 5854, which was proceeding in the opposite direction, overtook a car and, in the process, collided with the front centre portion of the lorry.

As a result of the collision, the motorcycle burst into flames. The motorcyclist received injuries and was picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens.

He was conveyed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is at the New Amsterdam Hospital’s Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination. The lorry driver is in custody, assisting with the investigation.

