Motorcyclist killed on Mandela Avenue after hire car jumps traffic light

Martin Samuels, a 33-year-old motorcyclist, was killed at the intersection of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Cemetery Road Friday morning after a hire car jumped the traffic light and crashed into him.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) said the accident occurred at about 07:15h. The accident involved motorcycle CL 8097 ridden by Samuels of Festival City, North Ruimveldt and hire car HD 3165, owned and driven by 52-year-old Lloyd McKenzie of Bel Field, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Reports are that Samuels was proceeding west along the southern drive lane of Nelson Mandela Avenue on his bike while the hire car was heading east along the extreme southern drive lane of the northern carriageway of the road.

According to the Police, when McKenzie approached the intersection, the traffic light was red and instead of stopping, the hire car driver proceeded to negotiate a right turn.

While negotiating the turn, he ended up in the path of the motorcyclist, and a collision occurred.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist was flung in the air and landed on the roadway, where he received injuries to his body.

The motorcyclist was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Police visited the scene, and an investigation was launched. The hire car driver is in custody, assisting with the investigation.

