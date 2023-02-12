Motorcyclist killed, pillion rider injured after crashing into car

A motorcyclist is dead while his male pillion rider is hospitalised following an accident on the Corriverton Public Road in the wee hours of Sunday.

The dead man has been identified as 26-year-old Vickram Basdeo of No. 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Reports are that Basdeo was riding motorcycle HC 9047 at an alleged fast rate of speed along the Public Road when he lost control and crashed into motorcar HC 9047.

As a result of the collision, Basdeo and the pillion rider fell onto the roadway and received injuries on their bodies.

The duo was picked up in an unconscious state and escorted to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where the 26-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead on arrival.

The pillion rider was admitted to the medical institution suffering from injuries to the body.

