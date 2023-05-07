Motorcyclist, pillion rider hospitalised with head injuries after Uitvlugt accident

An accident on the Uitvlugt Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD), at about 04:25h on Sunday morning, has left a motorcyclist and his pillion rider hospitalised.

Those injured are Jamarr Levans, 21, of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) and pillion rider Kayle Livan, 17, of Cornelia Ida.

The accident involved minibus PTT 6561, driven by Lall Lekram, 47, of Zeeburg and motorcycle (number unknown) driven by Levans.

Reports are that the minibus was proceeding east along the northern side of the road while the motorcycle was proceeding in the same direction at an allegedly fast rate of speed.

It is alleged that the minibus driver changed the course of direction to go south, and in so doing, the motorcycle, which was proceeding in the same direction, collided with the right rear wheel of the minibus.

The motorcyclist and pillion rider fell onto the roadways, where they received bodily injuries.

They were picked up by public-spirited persons and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where they were seen and examined by a Doctor on duty and transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

Both were admitted to the hospital suffering from head injuries – An investigation is underway.

