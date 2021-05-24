Motorcyclist, pillion rider injured after head on collision with car being driven by drunk man

A 28-year-old motorcyclist is currently hospitalized while his 21-year-old pillion rider is nursing wounds about his body after a motor car (#PVV 281) allegedly slammed into their motorbike while the driver had been in the process of overtaking another vehicle in his lane on Saturday night.

The injured motorcyclist has been identified as Fazil Hussain of Cumberland Village, East Canje, Berbice while the 21-year-old pillion rider was identified as Shakeer Batson of Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice.

HGP Nightly News understands that the accident took place around 21:30h along the Lewis Manor Public Road, East Coast Berbice.

According to a police statement, the tragedy occurred while Hussain and Batson were on the motorcycle in question, heading East along the Northern driving lane while the motor car (#PVV 281) which was being driven by a 27-year-old at the time of the accident, was proceeding in the opposite direction.

The driver of the car (#PVV 281) is said to have been attempting to overtake another vehicle when the collision occurred.

“Fazil Hussain and his pillion rider received injuries and were transported to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. The pillion rider was treated and sent away. The driver of PVV281 was subjected to a breathalyzer test which read 103 micrograms.”

He remains in custody as investigations continue.