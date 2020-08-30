Motorcyclist, pillion rider struck down by car driver negotiating turn

-duo hospitalized



A motorcyclist and his pillion rider are now hospitalized after being struck down by a driver, who in the process of negotiating a right turn at a junction along the East Bank Demerara (EBD) roadway, ended up slamming into the motorcycle ( CJ 4120)



The accident took place on Saturday around 21:10h on the Houston Public Road in the vicinity of Rahaman’s Park and involved motor car (PMM 4476) and the above-mentioned motorcycle.



The car was proceeding North along the Western lane of the Western carriageway of Houston Public Road while the motorbike (CJ 4120) was proceeding in the said direction on the Eastern lane of that road when the accident occurred.



Reports are that as the driver of the motorcar approached the junction, he proceeded to negotiate a right turn to proceed onto the Houston Access Road but ended up into the path of the motorcyclist.



According to the police, the front of the motorcycle (CJ 4120) collided with the right side “center portion” of the vehicle and as a result of the collision, the motorcyclist and his pillion rider fell onto the road surface where they received injuries about the body.



They were each picked up in a conscious state by Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), placed in an ambulance and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for medical attention.



The motorcyclist and the pillion rider are currently being treated for lacerations about their bodies and are patients at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the GPHC.



They both are said to be in stable condition.



Meanwhile, the driver of the motorcar (PMM 4476) is currently in police custody as investigations into the matter continue.

