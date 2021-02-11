Motorcyclist seriously injured after slamming into hollow blocks near roadway

A motorcyclist is now suffering injuries about his body after he allegedly lost control of his motorbike (#CH 9019) and slammed into several hollow blocks that were stacked near the roadway.

The injured man has been identified as Seeraj Bridgelall of Shieldtown, West Bank Berbice (WBB).

HGP Nightly News understands that the serious accident occurred around 12:54h on Tuesday along the No. 2 Public Road, Berbice.

Bridgelall told the police that he was proceeding East along the Northern driving lane of the No.2 Public Road, Berbice, and while he was in the process of overtaking a motorcar, he lost control of his motorbike (#CH 9019).

As a result of this, he ended up on the Southern footpath into some hollow blocks that were packed on the Southern side of the road.

In light of the collision, the motorcyclist fell onto the road’s surface where he sustained injuries about his body.

According to a police statement, Bridgelall was picked up in an unconscious condition by public spirited citizens and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

He regained consciousness there and was seen by a doctor on duty who treated him and then admitted him as a patient there.

An investigation into the matter is in progress.