Motorcyclist slams into concrete structure, run over by motor car

A motorcyclist is now suffering from trauma to his head, a fractured wrist along with other injuries after he was struck by a car and dragged several feet on the roadway following a collision with his motorbike and a concrete refuge.

The badly injured man has been identified as Daniel Austin of Durban Street, Lodge, Georgetown.

The serious accident occurred around 03:30h on Friday (New Year’s day) on the Turkeyen Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD) in the vicinity of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat.

HGP Nightly News understands that the motor car involved in the incident was being driven by a 31-year-old male who hails from Better Hope North Squatting Area, ECD.

Reports are that Austin was riding his motorcycle in the pouring rain, proceeding West along the Southern side of Turkeyen Railway Embankment and while in the vicinity of Carricom Secretariat, he slammed into a concrete refuge on the Southern side of the road.

As a result, the motorcyclist fell onto the Southern lane of the said road.

Eyewitnesses told the cops that after Austin fell, he remained laying on the road for “a few seconds” before he was struck by a passing vehicle which had also been proceeding West along the Southern lane of the said road.

According to a police statement, as a result of such, the motorcyclist ended up under the car, was dragged over 50 feet and received further injuries about his body.

“The man was picked up in a semi-conscious condition by public spirited citizen and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was seen and examined by a doctor and admitted a patient in the Accident and Emergency Unit Ward in the Critical Bay…”

He is nursing a fractured right wrist, multiple lacerations to his face and right side of his body along with head trauma.

“His condition is listed as stable. A breathalyzer test was conducted on driver of the motorcar but no trace of alcohol was found. He is presently in custody assisting with the investigation,” the police added.