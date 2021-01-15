Motorcyclist slams into motor pickup, parked car then lands in drain



A 20-year-old motorcyclist is nursing several injuries about his body after he allegedly slammed into the door of motor vehicle, hit a stationary motor car, then was flung into a nearby drain.

The injured man has been identified as Zebbelon Cadoga of Middle Street, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD), who was riding motorcycle (#CK 6554) when the incident took place.

HGP Nightly News understands that the motor pickup involved was being driven by a 27-year-old male of Goed Fortuin village, WBD, when the serious accident occurred along the Goed Fortuin Public Road, WBD.

The driver of the motor pickup told the cops that around 11:40h on Wednesday, he was proceeding North along the Western side of the above-mentioned roadway and while turning right on the Eastern side, Cadoga (who had been proceeding in the same direction) collided with the right side front door of the vehicle.

The motorcyclist was reportedly flung from his motorbike (#CK 6554) and slammed into a parked motor car before he “pitched” into a nearby drain where he received injuries about his body.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Cadoga was picked up from the drain in a conscious state and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH), West Coast Demerara (WCD) where he was seen and examined by a Doctor on duty.

However, the injured motorcyclist was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted as a patient.

The driver of the motor pickup was arrested at the La Grange Police Station, WBD, where he is said to be assisting with the investigation.