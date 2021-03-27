Motorcyclist succumbs to injuries after smashing through minibus windscreen during accident

A motorcyclist is now dead after he allegedly slammed into a minibus (# BMM 5344), flung into the air before he smashed through the rear windscreen of the vehicle, and landed on the rear passenger seat of the minibus ( # BMM 2344) on the Prospect Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Dead is Calvin Pitt of Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, who was riding his motorcycle (#CK 6480) when the fatal accident took place.

Reports are that the minibus (#BMM 5344) was proceeding North along the Western driving lane of the Western carriageway of the above-mentioned roadway when the tragedy occurred.

The driver of the minibus (# BMM 5344) told the police that he “felt a hard impact to the back of his vehicle.”

According to a police statement, as a result of the collision, Pitt was flung into the air and flew into the rear window screen of the mini bus and then landed on the rear passenger seat.

“He was picked up in a conscious condition and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he lost consciousness and was seen and examined by a doctor on duty.”

He was being treated for head injuries, broken ribs and fractured legs and a series of other injuries and was admitted as a patient in a critical condition. However, around 15:30h on the day in question, Pitt lost the battle for his life, at the GPHC while receiving treatment.

“A breathalyzer test was conducted on the minibus driver which returned a zero(0) microgram reading. Notice of intended prosecution was served on the driver of the minibus as investigations continue…The body of the deceased is presently lying at the GPHC mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME) with dissection.”