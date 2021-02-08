Motorcyclist suffers internal bleeding, fractured skull after slamming into horse’s rear

-female pillion rider hospitalized with injuries

A 27-year-old motorcyclist and his 20-year-old pillion rider were both injured and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after their motorbike ( #CK 501) slammed into the rear of an unbranded horse.

The injured man has been identified as Linden Mentis of Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara (ECD) while his female companion was identified as Esther Marks of South Better Hope, ECD.

Reports are that the serious accident took place on Saturday along the Ogle Railway embankment, ECD.

On the day in question, Mentis was riding his motorcycle ( #CK 501) East along the Northern pathway, with Marks as his pillion rider, when the unbranded horse “dashed” from the Southern side into his path.

This resulted in the motorbike (# CK 501) colliding with the animal’s rear.

According to the police, both Mentis and Marks were in conscious states when they were picked up and rushed to the GPHC for emergency medical attention.

They are still in the hospital receiving treatment for their injuries as investigations into the accident continue.