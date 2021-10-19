Motorcyclist’s hand severed on LBI accident

A 25-year-old driver is assisting police with a serious accident that occurred on October 18, 2021, around 22:00hrs at the La Bonne Intention Access Road East Coast Demerara. The driver, Sachin Biswah alleged that whilst driving, a motorcycle ridden by Randy Rutherford of Lot 4646 Rasville, Roxanne Burnham Gardens Georgetown, overtook a lorry which was proceeding in the said direction into his path and collided with the left side front of his motor car.

As a result of the collision the motorist fell and received injuries to his body.

He was picked up in an unconscious condition by the driver and police ranks and conveyed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor and admitted a patient suffering from an amputated left hand, broken left foot and other injuries about his body.

Notice of intended prosecution not yet served. Breathalyzer tests conducted on the detained driver showed the first reading of .224% BAC and the second reading of .222% BAC.

Enquiries are still in progress.

