MOTORISTS NEED TO BE MORE CAUTIOUS ON THE ROADWAY WIFE OF PENSIONER KILLED IN EAST COAST ACCIDENT

In this report filed by Tiana Cole, we learn about a heartbreaking incident that has left a woman from Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, in a state of shock and grief. Her 67-year-old husband tragically lost his life when a speeding motorist struck him while he was crossing the road, pushing his bicycle. The devastated widow is now making a heartfelt plea to motorists, urging them to exercise utmost caution on the roadways. Tiana Cole spoke with the woman on Tuesday and shared more details in this report.
