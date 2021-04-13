MoU signed for the operationalisation of Tuschen Call Centre

The Ministry of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce and ArrowheadCommunications, on Monday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, paving the way for the operation of the Tuschen Call Centre. Over 150 Guyanese are expected to be employed at the facility located at the East Bank Essequibocommunity. Signing on behalf of the ministry, was Permanent Secretary, Sharon Roopchand-Edwards, while Justin Nedd signed on behalf of ArrowheadCommunications. As part of the MoU, Arrowhead Communications has committed to training staff and retrofitting the facility.



Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, Hon. Oneida Walrond noted that the Government continues to provide an enabling environment for investment. “We want to signal to the local private sector and international investors that Guyana is open for investment and the country remains an attractive investment location,” Minister Walrond said.



The center was constructed in 2015 by the last PPP/C administration but remained inoperable during the coalition government’s tenure. Arrowhead Communication is expected to take possession of the property on May 1, 2021.