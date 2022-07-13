Mount Sinai and Hess Corporation High-level Team Tours GPHC

Following this week’s signing of the National Healthcare Initiative between the Government of Guyana in collaboration with Mount Sinai Health System and Hess Corporation, a high-level team of representatives from these international organisations are currently in Guyana to conduct a series of meetings with the Officials from the Ministry of Health and the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

On Tuesday, the 10-member Team was given a first-hand tour of GPHC, Guyana’s main referral health facility located in the city of Georgetown. Among the visiting team were Art Gianelli, Chief Transformation Officer for the Mount Sinai Health System, President of Mount Sinai, Morningside Hospital; Guy Corbois, Chief Operating Officer, Mount Sinai Morningside; Brian Radbill, Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs, Mount Sinai Morningside; Marsha Sinanan-Vasishta, Vice President of Patient Care Services & Chief Nursing Officer, Mount Sinai Morningside; Berthe Erisnor, Vice President of Ambulatory Services, Mount Sinai Morningside; Brijen Shah, Associate Professor, Associate Dean, Graduate Medical Education for Quality Improvement and Patient Safety, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Vice President, Medical Affairs, Mount Sinai Health System; Jonathan Wetzel, Executive Director, Mount Sinai International; Nichols Churaman, Manager, Mount Sinai International; Amar Dhanraj, Manager, Mount Sinai International and Alex Mistri, Vice President, Government and External Affairs, Hess Corporation.

The tour was led by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GPHC, Robbie Rambarran and other Senior Directors and Managers of the said institution.

During this visit, the team interacted with hospital staffers and was given an in-depth idea of the operations at GPHC.

The officials were taken to the accident and emergency unit, medical laboratory, cardiac intensive care unit, the main operating theatre, the male surgical and medical wards and other areas of the hospital. Meanwhile, other specific tours at selected departments within the institution are being organised over the next two days.

The National Healthcare Initiative is geared at improving the quality of and access to healthcare for the people of Guyana. According to the current agreement, the Mount Sinai team will advise and help to develop high-quality primary care and specialised services in oncology and cardiology among other speciality areas at the GPHC.

This initiative will be funded by the Government of Guyana in collaboration with Hess Corporation.

(MOH Guyana)