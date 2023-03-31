MOVE AWAY FROM PETTINESS AND BUILD GUYANA -HAMILTON GREEN URGES POLITICAL LEADERS.

Former Prime Minister Hamilton Green has called on the ruling People’s Progressive Party Civic to refrain from sensational politics and instead aim for fair governance. He believes that the government should prioritize tackling issues of national importance for the benefit of all Guyanese. Antonio Dey reports
